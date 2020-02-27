Kansas Senate passes sports betting bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sports betting in the state of Kansas took a big step forward on Wednesday.

After months of talking about the issue, the full Senate debated sports betting for the first time. The bill passed 23-15.

Senators went back and forth for hours about the details of the bill. They talked about where revenue should go, whether horse racing or greyhound racing should be a part of the bill, and how much money should be set aside for gambling addiction.

The state would allow both betting in casinos and online, with the state getting 5.5% and 8% of revenues respectively.

Two percent of all revenues would go to the gambling and addictions grant fund.

With the bill, the state would be able to collect on bets placed on college and professional games that lawmakers believe is currently going on.

“It’s not a new outlet because I think we know that it’s happening, we hope that it’s a new safer outlet,” Lawrence Senator Marci Francisco said. “Why not have it controlled by the state, and then make sure for those people who are participating in that wagering that it’s non-offshore, that they know that their bets will be acknowledged.”

The bill now heads to the House and if passed would head to the governor.

Sports betting would be allowed in state-owned casinos with this bill. Tribal casinos could apply to allow sports betting if it passes.

LATEST STORIES: