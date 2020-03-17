1  of  85
Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle announces daughter’s passing

Capitol Bureau

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Susan Wagle

In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 photo, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, makes a point during a debate for GOP Senate candidates at a Kansas Republican Party convention in Olathe, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said her daughter, Dr. Julia Marie Scott, passed away.

Her office released the statement which was read today at the Kansas capitol.

After a brave four year battle with multiple myeloma, our daughter, Dr. Julia Marie Scott, today went to be with our Lord in Heaven. Julia is survived by her devoted husband Riley Scott and her four beautiful children – Olivia, Ben, Ellie and Hugh – as well as her six siblings. She was a physician at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Julia was 38 years old

Julia was an incredibly caring and compassionate soul who was loved by all who knew her, and her deep faith and prayers from around her community carried her through her fight with cancer. This same faith will likewise carry our family through this difficult time, because we know she is at peace and without pain with our God in Heaven.

On behalf of our entire family, we are grateful for the countless prayers and warm messages we have received. They are of great comfort to our family. Funeral arrangements are pending, but at this time we would ask for privacy as we mourn Julia’s loss.

