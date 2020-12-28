Kansas Senate to have new committees, including ethics panel

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate will have two new committees, including one focusing on ethics and government transparency issues.

Incoming Senate President Ty Masterson’s appointments of new committee leaders for 2021 reflect turnover in the Republican supermajority’s top leadership.

Masterson, incoming Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop and Vice President-elect Rick Wilborn are giving up committee chairmanships.

Republicans will lead all committees, but nine of the 14 chairs will be new. Masterson created a new Transparency and Ethics Committee instead of having the Local Government Committee handle those issues.

Masterson also created separate Insurance and Financial Institutions committees, rather than having a single panel.

