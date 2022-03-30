TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Senate voted in favor Wednesday night of a map focused on splitting up some state board of education districts. The vote was 29 to 11.

The controversial Substitute for Senate Bill 563 will separate parts of Wyandotte County, which could lead to the creation of a more conservative-leaning board that a Republican supermajority could easily sway.

“When we talk about the state board of education and quality of representation, there were several other ways to approach that situation,” Senator Pat Pettey, D-Kansas City, said.

Wyandotte County is only separated into two districts with the current state board map. The new lines lawmakers are drawing this year will branch out into more rural areas of the state.

Opponents argue that the GOP-controlled legislature is trying to run the show and is already moving forward with controversial education measures that deal with curriculum. However, supporters are defending efforts to even out what’s now an overpopulated district.

“We also know that there is by law … the Board of Education district’s comprised of four senate districts,” Senator Rick Wilborn, R-McPherson, said.

The bill is now heading for Governor Kelly’s desk. Ultimately, the Supreme Court of Kansas will have to sign off on the final map.