Kansas Senate votes to expand private school tax credit

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate has approved a bill to expand the state’s private school tax credit program to apply to all students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

The Senate voted 23-14 on Thursday to expand program, which now applies only to students who also attend one of the state’s lowest-performing public elementary schools.

Republican supporters say the new criteria would help more students and give parents of low- and middle-income families more options, WIBW reported.

Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes, who opposed the bill, said she is concerned that private schools face little accountability. The bill now goes to the House.