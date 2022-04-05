TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature is poised to slash taxes again only a decade after a GOP governor launched a tax-cutting experiment that became nationally notorious for the budget shortfalls that followed.

This time Democrats aren’t warning that big tax cuts will tank the budget. Instead, they’re arguing about how taxes should be cut, favoring proposals from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to lower the cost of groceries and give Kansas residents $250 income tax rebates.

While Republicans remain wary of Kelly’s proposals, legislators could cut taxes by nearly $1.5 billion over the next three years.

Proposed tax cuts await them when they return on April 25 from their annual spring break.