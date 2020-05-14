Kansas’ state medical director resigns to take new job

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ state medical director, Dr. Adam Proffitt, has announced his resignation to take a new job in the private sector.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Proffitt’s resignation in a news release Wednesday night.

Proffitt’s resignation is effective June 5. Proffitt joined the department as the director of it healthcare finance division in December 2017. He was named the state’s Medicaid director in last May.

The news release says the department will announce an interim director at a later date. Proffitt’s resignation comes as the state grapples with trying to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

