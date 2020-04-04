Kansas state tourism office shares suggestions for planning a summer vacation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In this time of uncertainty, it may not seem like the best time to plan your summer vacation.

However, Bridgette Jobe, director of tourism for Kansas Dept. of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, said now is actually the best time.

“I would suggest that everyone use this time to start making their travel plans and make a bucket list, make a wish list for all the places in Kansas that you would like to visit,” Jobe said.

Jobe said the state is unsure of when exactly travel will start once again, but that it eventually will.

For now, Jobe suggested focusing a travel destination on the outdoors where social distancing can be maintained.

Places such as state parks, fishing lakes, and camping grounds, which are all currently open.

Although many state attractions are closed, Jobe said many of them offer virtual tours online.

No matter where you decide to travel, Jobe said to always call ahead before you leave your home to ensure they are open.

