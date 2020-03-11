Breaking News
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

Kansas Supreme Court has a new justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Supreme Court has a new justice.

Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Kenyen J. (K.J.) Wall. Wall will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Chief Justice Lawton Nuss.

Wall attended Kansas State University for his undergrad and the University of Kansas for his law degree.

He is currently a partner with Forbes Law Group in Overland Park.

“He brings a breadth and a depth of knowledge and experience to the court that I think will be extraordinarily productive,” said Gov. Laura Kelly.

“I’m fortunate that my dad made me work at the hardware store every day and wait on customers because they taught me in a hurry how much they honored and appreciated values like honesty, integrity and fairness,” said Wall.

Kansas Supreme Court Justices are appointed through a merit-based nomination process. When there is a vacancy on the court, the Supreme Court Nominating Commission submits the names of three nominees to the Governor, and the Governor then has 60 days to make the appointment.

To be eligible, a nominee must be at least 30 years old and admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least 10 years, whether as a lawyer, judge or full-time teacher at an accredited law school.

