Kansas Supreme Court hears new school funding plan arguments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments on the new education funding plan on Thursday.

Last year Governor Colyer signed a five-year funding plan into law, but the supreme court said it didn’t adjust for inflation, so legislators had to come up with a solution this year.

They passed the new plan adding 90 million dollars to the multi-billion dollar budget.

“Not only does it take care of the 90 million per year for four years for inflation, but it also has built-in incremental steps for funding to the base,” said Louisburg Senator Molly Baumgarder, chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee.

Not everyone believes it’s enough money though.

“We’re still not to the point where we can look to the achievement scores, the graduation rates, the sizes of classrooms, and say we are providing the kids in Kansas a suitable education,” said Schools for Fair Funding Attorney, Alan Rupe. “We’re not there yet, but we’re getting closer.”

But some people are wondering if there will always be a group that wants to sue the state no matter the amount of funding.

“I’ve been on this court 14 years, and 11 of those 14 years, there’s been ongoing school finance litigation,” said Justice Eric Rosen. “First two years of Montoy, and approximately 8-9 years of this case. Is there ever crossing the finish line in these types of cases?”

The Kansas Constitution requires the supreme court to rule if funding for schools is suitable. In recent years, justices have said the amount hasn’t been enough.

“It’s like sitting through a math class every time we come over here to argue a constitutional principle, and I think that fact in and of itself is an indication we ought to be very close to the end of the road,” said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

“The great issues have been decided, whether you like how they’ve been decided or not, they’ve been decided,” Schmidt said.

The education plan passed with bipartisan support through the House and Senate and was signed by Governor Kelly right away.

A decision on the case is expected in the coming weeks.