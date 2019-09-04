Kansas tax collections slightly above expectations in August

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas is reporting that its tax collections continued to be a little better than expected in August.

The Department of Revenue said Tuesday that the state collected $497 million in taxes last month when its official revenue forecast predicted $494 million. The surplus was nearly $3 million, or 0.6%.

It was the second month of the state’s 2020 budget year, and tax collections for July and August together were nearly $5 million more than anticipated for a 0.5 percent surplus. The state collected $993 million during the two-month period.

The state also collected about $993 million in taxes during July and August 2018.

Tax collections have exceeded expectations 26 of the past 27 months.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories