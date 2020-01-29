1  of  13
Kansas Teacher of the Year travels the state in new ride

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year is riding in style across the state, sharing her experiences.

Tabatha Rosproy is a pre-school teacher for Winfield Early Learning Center’s Cumbernauld Little Vikes program. As a part of her win, Rosproy will attend conferences, meet with Kansas lawmakers and offer workshops for Kansas educators. She’s expected to travel more than 15,000 miles during the first half of her year-long term and she’s doing it in a brand new 2020 Hyundai Elantra. Rosproy was gifted the car by Enterprise for the next 6 months for her outreach efforts.

“I feel very thankful that, as I’m out here advocating for students and for teachers, that I’m taking a piece of everyone who has taught me something in my heart,” said Rosproy.

Rosproy is a top four finalist for the National Teacher of the Year award.

