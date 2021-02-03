Kansas tightens oversight of troubled foster care provider

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top child welfare official in Kansas says her agency has tightened financial oversight of one of the state’s largest foster care management providers.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families said in a news release Wednesday that provisions have been added to the grant agreement with Salina-based Saint Francis Ministries.

Secretary Laura Howard says she remains concerned about Saint Francis Ministries’ prior lack of transparency regarding their financial health.

The state’s child welfare agency said in December employees of Saint Francis Ministries had falsified documents to show visits with families that never took place.

