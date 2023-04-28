TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Senate and House have approved a resolution that allows a tribal casino in northeast Kansas to offer sports betting.

The Senate voted 27-8 to approve SR 1725 on Friday, which would amend the gaming compact with the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation concerning sports wagering. The House voted 93-27 to approve their own version of the resolution, HR 6026, to finalize the Legislature’s approval of the agreement.

The move puts Prairie Band Casino & Resort on track to offer sports betting by the end of this summer.

According to the resolution, the secretary of the Senate shall send an enrolled copy of this resolution to the governor, the secretary of state and the chairperson of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

The new compact would allow Prairie Band Casino to offer sports wagering on-site or through partnerships with apps. However, people using the apps would only be allowed to bet on the tribe’s reservation.

A joint committee voted unanimously to approve the compact amendments in a meeting Thursday.

“Our original gaming compacts did not permit the nation, or all four tribes in the state of Kansas were prohibited in actually taking part in sports wagering, so the very fundamental step moving forward was to change the language in the original compact to, of course, permit that,” said Zach Pahmahmie, Tribal Counsel vice chair, in an interview Thursday.