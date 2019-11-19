Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday
Closings and Delays
Colby Public Schools - USD 315

Kansas unemployment drops to 3.1%, lowest in 40-plus years

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jobs employment

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas is reporting that its unemployment rate in October dipped to 3.1% and was at its lowest rate in more than 40 years.

The state Department of Labor said Tuesday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 3.2% in September and was below the 3.3% recorded in October 2018.

Labor Secretary Delia Garcia said the last time unemployment was 3.1% was in April 1979. The rate has stayed below 4% since January 2017.

The state had nearly 1.18 million people employed in private-sector, nonfarm jobs in October. That’s 13,600 more than in October 2018 for an increase of 1.2%.

The most robust over-the-year growth was in administrative, support and waste management services. They added 5,600 jobs for 6.9% growth and employment of 86,900 workers.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories