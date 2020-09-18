Kansas unemployment rate falls to 6.9%

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor released the unemployment rate for August. It is 6.9%. It was a decrease from 7.2% in July and an increase from 3.1% in August 2019.

“Data for August demonstrates continued progress in Kansas with the unemployment rate and job growth moving in the right direction,” said Acting Secretary Ryan Wright. “While we have seen continued improvement, KDOL remains committed to serving our claimants’ needs during this time as more than 96,000 individuals received unemployment insurance benefits in August.”

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 9,300 from July.

Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 5,500 from the previous month, while the government increased by 3,800.

“In August, Kansas employers added jobs for the fourth consecutive month,” said Labor Economist

Emilie Doerksen. “Since April, total nonfarm jobs have increased by 74,900, representing a recovery of 52% of jobs lost during March and April.”

Complete Kansas labor market information for August is available here.

