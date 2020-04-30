Kansas universities deciding how to distribute emergency federal student aid dollars

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas universities are receiving, or have already received, millions of dollars in federal aid money as part of the CARES Act signed into law by President Donald Trump.

A minimum of 50% of the total funds must be given to the students as Emergency Financial Aid Grants, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Which specific students receive these funds are up to each individual university. The U.S. Department of Education’s only requirements are that the students must be eligible to receive federal financial student aid and have had additional expenses attributed to the disruption of the university’s campus.

Both the University of Kansas, as well as Kansas State University, have turned to online applications for students in need to fill out.

Kansas State’s application asks questions to outline the additional expenses the student has sustained in relation to food, housing, course materials, technology and accessibility, according to Karen Goos, the university’s Vice Provost of Enrollment Management.

The university plans to prioritize students with the greatest need when it comes to dispersing the funds, Goos said.

“We want to make sure that we can give the money so that it would be meaningful,” Goos said. “So that we can help really support assistance to students to help them refocus their energy on achieving their academic goals.”

Kansas State received their funding on Thursday, Goos said, and hopes to have the application up and to begin distributing funds next week.

The University of Kansas plans to directly distribute funds to students who receive Federal Pell Grants, according to a statement from Chancellor Douglas Girod, and Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Barbara Bichelmeyer.

The University of Kansas does not anticipate receiving the funds or distributing them “no earlier than” May 8, Bichelmeyer said in an email sent to staff and faculty.

“Students, we know many of you are facing additional challenges and barriers to success that can’t be easily addressed through financial grants,” Bichelmeyer said. “Although our circumstances keep us apart, we are still connected, and we still care.”

The funding for all Kansas universities are:

University of Kansas: $15,189,645

Kansas State University: $12, 686, 554

Wichita State University: $8,786,465

Pittsburg State University: $5,318,769

Emporia State University: $3,517,620

Fort Hays State University: $2,524,075

