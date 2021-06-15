Kansas’s COVID-19 emergency declaration will expire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson announced Tuesday morning that the meeting of the Legislative Coordinating Council has been canceled.

As a result, the statewide emergency declaration will expire as scheduled on June 15, 2021.

“At last month’s LCC meeting, a majority of legislative leaders made it clear that June 15th was likely to be the end of the state of emergency – that after 15 months, it is time for Kansas to return to normal. As such, the LCC recommended the governor develop an exit strategy to end the emergency – however, after reviewing the governor’s letter, it appears the governor opted for an extension

strategy.” President Ty Masterson, Vice President Rick Wilborn and Majority Leader Larry Alley

In an interview Monday, Gov.Laura Kelly said she’s feeling ‘optimistic’ about the upcoming decision, noting that it is vital in making sure the state has what it needs to increase vaccinations.

“If we lose this emergency declaration it really impedes our ability to really do the most important task we got ahead of us right now,” the governor said.

As of this week, CDC numbers show about 47.5% of people ages 12 and up in Kansas are fully vaccinated, and it’s a number the state is working hard to increase.