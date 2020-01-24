KANSASWORKS presents new Mobile Workforce Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly, Secretary of Commerce David Toland, and KANSASWORKS Vice Chair Carol Perry cut the ribbon to the new KANSASWORKS’ Mobile Workforce Center on Thursday at the Kansas State Capitol.

The mobile center will travel across the state to Kansans who do not have the workforce recourses near them.

“The Mobile Workforce Center will power the quest as it expands access to every part of the state when and where it is needed most,” Kelly said at the ribbon cutting.

This is the second mobile center KANSASWORKS has created. The first began in March and since has visited more than 90 cities and towns across the state.

“We have 26 workforce centers across the state and that covers much of the geography, but we know there’s still people who may not be able to reach those centers,” Toland said. “We want to be able to go to them, go where the job seekers are, where the businesses are, and make those connections.”

The mobile center will head to Wichita where it will assist the 2,300 laid-off Spirit AeroSystems’ employees due to the suspension of the Boeing 737 MAX.

“What’s happening in Wichita and across the state drives home the need for workforce services and the importance of this division in serving employers and job seekers equally,” Kelly said.

Spirit AeroSystems is the state’s largest private employer, and the MAX creates about 50% of the company’s revenue.

“Our team in Wichita is focused on ensuring that we’re coordinating, both with Spirit and the suppliers as well as with the local partners, in providing seamless services to those who have been impacted by the layoffs,” Toland said.

Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia is taking the lead in working with Wichita during this time, Toland said.