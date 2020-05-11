KDHE looks for contact tracers, stops daily website updates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is looking for volunteers to assist with contact tracing.

When a person tests positive for the coronavirus, everyone they have come in contact with must be notified and also potentially tested. The contact tracing volunteers would help find and contact these people.

KDHE Secretary Lee Norman says they currently have 217 people who have been trained as contact tracers with 25 existing staff members.

“We’re pushing the best talent we can to the local health departments to assist them in their activities. They still run the show in their county, and we’re there to assist,” explained Secretary Norman.

Secretary Norman adds that KDHE would like to have 400 contact tracing volunteers before the fall and winter, which is when there is expected to be another wave of coronavirus cases.

Additionally, KDHE will no longer be updating its website with new coronavirus numbers every day. Instead, the website will be updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday only. Secretary Norman says that collecting the data from all 105 counties and inputting that information to the website takes a group of trained epidemiologists hours each day. He says their expertise is needed elsewhere.

“We want epidemiologists as the boots on the ground to reduce the disease burden,” said Secretary Norman. “So, we’re trying to hit a happy medium.”

Secretary Norman added that he doesn’t anticipate this change will have a negative impact. Individual counties may still release coronavirus numbers daily.