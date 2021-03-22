KDOL gives update for unemployed Kansans on newest relief plan out of Washington

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) says it has successfully deployed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP). It also says several other programs have been extended.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which were set to expire last week have been extended in Kansas through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021.

The KDOL says the first week for which these extensions may be paid is the week ending March 20, 2021. Claimants must continue to file their weekly claims in order to receive benefits.

A KDOL news release provided details of the programs and the changes:

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

The program will be extended through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021.

Will provide up to an additional 29 weeks of an individual’s calculated weekly benefit

unemployment ending after March 14, 2021. The last payable week of PEUC in Kansas is the week ending Sept. 4, 2021. Eligible claimants should continue to file weekly claims for the PEUC program as directed.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

The program will be extended through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021.

Will provide up to an additional 29 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 79 weeks.

unemployment ending after March 14, 2021. The last payable week of PUA in Kansas is the week ending Sept. 4, 2021. Claimants filing for PUA with no previous PEUC claim should continue to file their claims

each week for the PUA program as directed.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)

Extends the FPUC benefit of $300 per week through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021.

For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.