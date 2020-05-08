KDOL phone issues leave people with more questions than answers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Unemployment back payments for some Kansans are scheduled to go out on Saturday, but many are still waiting on their first check. Now, some say they are struggling to get someone from the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) on the phone.

Maria Rodriguez’ father was furloughed weeks ago, he has been trying to get his unemployment benefits ever since — but he has yet to receive a single penny.

“He’s actually going to the bank to check if there’s been a deposit, and I’m like, ‘Dad, I know there hasn’t been’,” explained Maria.

Maria’s father speaks little English, so she has been helping him fill out paperwork and call the department. Her father was denied benefits until he provided proof of residency. Maria says they immediately sent in the proper paperwork and have been waiting ever since. Maria says they call KDOL up to 40 times per day, on both the English and Spanish lines.

“We call right at 8 in the morning, two minutes before 8 in the morning, then throughout the day and right before they’re closing,” explained Maria.

Maria and her father are facing the same struggle of many other Kansans. They call and get an automated message telling them all of the call representatives are busy and to either call back later or go to the website for answers. There is no option to wait on hold or to leave a voicemail, despite the additional hires at the department to take on the influx of calls.

When asked about the situation at her Friday afternoon press conference, Governor Kelly said she was unaware of the issue and was surprised.

“I have not heard that before, so I will have to check. I have heard of extraordinarily long waits on the line,” said the Governor.

Governor Kelly said she will reach out to KDOL to figure out the problem and find a solution.