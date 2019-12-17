KDOT launches Holiday Drive Sober campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is hoping to keep the roads safer this holiday season.

KDOT recently announced the start of its 2019 Holiday Drive Sober campaign.

It aims to curb drunk driving from now until New Year’s Eve.

A grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides money for advertising. It also helps fund overtime pay for more officers to be out looking for impaired drivers.

Chris Bortz, the traffic safety program manager at KDOT, said law enforcement agencies are fully behind the effort.

“One of the things you’ll hear from them is the worst part of their job is to ever go knock on a door 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning and make that death notification,” Bortz said.

“So they want to be proactive, and that’s what these grants are kind of designed for, to raise awareness through our media partners and get people to make the right decisions,” he said.

Bortz did stress that it’s ultimately up to each person to be responsible to keep themselves and others safe.

