Gov. Kelly names Air National Guard leader new adjutant general

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – An Air National Guard brigadier general will be the state’s new adjutant general.

Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that David Weishaar will replace current Adjutant General Lee Tafanelli, who plans to resign March 31.

Weishaar commands the Air National Guard in Kansas as assistant adjutant general. He has served in the military for 39 years.

In Kansas, the adjutant general is the top military adviser to the governor, leads the state’s Army and Air Guard operations and directs the state’s division of emergency management and homeland security.

