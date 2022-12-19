TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach has tapped recently retired Kansas Court of Appeals Judge Anthony J. Powell to serve as solicitor general.

Kobach announced his appointment in a news release on Monday.

“Judge Powell has earned great respect in the Kansas legal community. As a former judge himself, he knows how to effectively defend the rights of Kansans in state and federal courts,” Kobach said. “He will be a formidable litigator for the state of Kansas.”

As Kansas solicitor general, Powell will represent the state in civil and criminal appeals.

“I’m honored to join our new attorney general’s leadership team and look forward to maintaining the same skilled professionalism from the solicitor’s office that I witnessed firsthand as a judge on the Kansas Court of Appeals,” Powell said. “I intend to advance sound legal arguments to the court and aggressively advocate for the people of Kansas as Solicitor General.”

Powell retired in June after serving as a Court of Appeals judge since 2013.

Powell also served as a Sedgwick County district judge for ten years. While in private practice, he served four terms in the Kansas House of Representatives, where he was elected majority whip. He also chaired several committees, including Federal and State Affairs and Ethics and Elections.