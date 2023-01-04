TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kris Kobach, Kansas’ next Attorney General, has announced his pick for chief deputy attorney general.

Danedri Herbert, a spokesperson for Kobach, said that Dan Burrows has been chosen to serve as the chief deputy attorney general. Among Burrows’ tasks, he will provide overall supervision of litigation under Kobach when he takes office.

“Dan Burrows’s impressive legal and leadership experience make him a perfect fit for this important role in my administration,” Kobach said. “Kansans can expect exceptional performance in the attorney general’s office with Burrows at the helm.”

Burrows has served as the legal director for the non-profit Advance Colorado and has spent more than a decade as a federal government attorney. Burrows is also a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve.

“I’m excited to come home to serve my fellow Kansans,” Burrows said, “Whether that’s seeking justice when they are victims of crimes, collecting restitution when they are defrauded by bad actors, or protecting their God-given rights from an overreaching federal government, our office is going to fulfill Kris Kobach’s promise to stand up for Kansans.”