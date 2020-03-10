Lawmakers considering ‘Susan B. Anthony Day’ in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas could soon be celebrating a new state holiday. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would make February 15th of each year ‘Susan B. Anthony Day.’

Susan B. Anthony was an activist who fought for a woman’s right to vote. The day would celebrate her birthday and her work on women’s suffrage.

“I think we’re all aware of her work in terms of the women’s suffrage movement and just recognizing how important it is that women can vote and do vote,” explained Rep. Rui Xu, (D) Westwood.

The bill has bipartisan support in the House. It is still being discussed in committee, but lawmakers believe it will pass through the legislature easily.

This year marks the 100-year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, a woman’s right to vote in the United States.