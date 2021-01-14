Lawmakers move to extend state of emergency through March

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Senate passed extending the state of emergency in Kansas.

Lawmakers want to extend the disaster declaration for more than two months to March 31. If legislators don’t act, the declaration would end January 26.

Kansas has been in a state of emergency because of the coronavirus since March of last year. With it, the state can get federal funding, and changes like to-go alcohol and professional license suspensions would be extended.

The bill would put a greater restriction on the governor from closing businesses, churches, or preventing other activities.

Some people say it goes to far, while others say it doesn’t last long enough.

“We’re still in a state of crisis regarding this. Hospitalizations remain up, regrettably. Also the number of positive for the virus is stabilizing but still relatively high,” Kansas City Senator David Haley.

The House will also have to pass the state of emergency extension, then it would head to the governor’s desk.