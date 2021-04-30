Lawmakers prepare for veto-overrides in wrap-up session

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — As lawmakers are getting ready to return for the wrap-up session next week, some state Democrats are pushing back at Republican plans to overturn Governor Kelly’s vetoes.

“The well-reasoned rationale that the governor laid out for her vetoes is essentially that we need to continue to make sure that Kansas remains an open and welcoming state,” said state Senator Ethan Corson, D-Prairie Village.

It’s Corson’s first legislative session, where he said he voted against several measures that were heavily supported by Republican lawmakers.

“I’m going to be voting to sustain those vetoes. I’m hopeful that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle will,” Corson told Kansas’ Capitol Bureau in an interview on Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly vetoed several bills over the past few weeks, extending from a tax proposal to plans to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports.

While, the bills gained strong support, they fell flat of the votes needed to make them veto-proof.

Corson said the majority of constituents he’s heard from are pleading for the legislature to sustain the governor’s vetoes, but GOP lawmakers and Republican party leadership believe otherwise, pushing forward plans to override the governor’s decision.

“Each of these common-sense measures were passed by strong majorities. Republicans will respond to the governor’s veto-a-rama with a veto-override-a-rama when we return in May.” Senate President Ty Masterson

Kansas GOP President Mike Kuckelman said the governor’s decision shows that she is “out-of-step” with the rest of the state.

” I think the majority of Kansans, just based on their voting record in 2020, have demonstrated that they would want almost all of these vetoes, if not all of them, overridden,” Kuckelman said.

There would need to be a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate to overturn the governor’s vetoes when lawmakers return in May.