Lawmakers pushing for state budget to be passed

Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

Lawmakers pushing for state budget to be passed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The impacts of coronavirus are being felt all over the state. So far, it hasn’t impacted the operation of state government, but some are concerned about the legislature continuing to meet, despite the CDC’s recommendation to cancel all meetings with 10 or more people.

The one and only things lawmakers are constitutionally required to do each year is pass a state budget. This is usually one of the last things done before session ends. However, due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus, this year is different.

Lawmakers from both the House and Senate are pushing to get the state budget passed so that, if the government gets shut down due to the coronavirus, the state has a budget plan in place. On Friday, House lawmakers were considering passing a quick, bare-necessities budget.

“If things get really bad and we can’t come back, at least with the base budget passed,” explained Rep. Tom Sawyer, (D) Wichita. “Schools can continue to operate, the roads can get fixed, prisons can go on, you know, state government can continue to function.”

The House did not work on the budget on Friday, however, many House lawmakers still want to quickly pass a budget so that legislators and Statehouse staff can take go home and avoid spreading the virus.

However, the Senate feels differently from the House, wanting to take more time on the budget. The Senate plans to introduce their budget bill onto the Senate floor on Tuesday for discussion. From there, it would go to a conference committee. The committee is made up of representatives from both the House and Senate to work through disagreements and come up with a budget plan. The budget would then be voted on by the full House and Senate before going to the Governor’s desk.

“At the end of the day, I think we need to pass a budget in a bi-partisan manner and then adjourn,” said Sen. Anthony Hensley, (D) Topeka.

Senator Jim Denning, (R) Overland Park, said he anticipates the budget will be passed through the full legislature by Wednesday or Thursday. Both chambers are looking to pass a budget plan and then go on the originally scheduled spring break a couple of weeks early.

Lawmakers from both sides say they want to keep Kansas on track, despite the coronavirus impact.

“Things can change very quickly, but we’re prepared to make a quick decision and pivot at any given time,” said Senator Jim Denning, (R) Overland Park.

