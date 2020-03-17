Lawmakers pushing for state budget to be passed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The impacts of coronavirus are being felt all over the state. So far, it hasn’t impacted the operation of state government, but some are concerned about the legislature continuing to meet, despite the CDC’s recommendation to cancel all meetings with 10 or more people.

The one and only things lawmakers are constitutionally required to do each year is pass a state budget. This is usually one of the last things done before session ends. However, due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus, this year is different.

Lawmakers from both the House and Senate are pushing to get the state budget passed so that, if the government gets shut down due to the coronavirus, the state has a budget plan in place. On Friday, House lawmakers were considering passing a quick, bare-necessities budget.

“If things get really bad and we can’t come back, at least with the base budget passed,” explained Rep. Tom Sawyer, (D) Wichita. “Schools can continue to operate, the roads can get fixed, prisons can go on, you know, state government can continue to function.”

The House did not work on the budget on Friday, however, many House lawmakers still want to quickly pass a budget so that legislators and Statehouse staff can take go home and avoid spreading the virus.

However, the Senate feels differently from the House, wanting to take more time on the budget. The Senate plans to introduce their budget bill onto the Senate floor on Tuesday for discussion. From there, it would go to a conference committee. The committee is made up of representatives from both the House and Senate to work through disagreements and come up with a budget plan. The budget would then be voted on by the full House and Senate before going to the Governor’s desk.

“At the end of the day, I think we need to pass a budget in a bi-partisan manner and then adjourn,” said Sen. Anthony Hensley, (D) Topeka.

Senator Jim Denning, (R) Overland Park, said he anticipates the budget will be passed through the full legislature by Wednesday or Thursday. Both chambers are looking to pass a budget plan and then go on the originally scheduled spring break a couple of weeks early.

Lawmakers from both sides say they want to keep Kansas on track, despite the coronavirus impact.

“Things can change very quickly, but we’re prepared to make a quick decision and pivot at any given time,” said Senator Jim Denning, (R) Overland Park.