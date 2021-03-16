Lawmakers vote to extend disaster declaration, make changes to emergency act

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawmakers have decided to extend the state of emergency in Kansas, but it will come with changes.

A new bill passed by the Kansas Legislature would extend the disaster declaration for coronavirus through much of May. The governor would be more limited on what she’s able to during emergencies.

Lawmakers will get more oversight, and legislative leadership will be able to revoke executive orders.

It also leaves school closings up to local school boards. Local officials can also put less stringent orders in place compared to a statewide executive order.

“We worked really hard to come up with something that was reasonable,” said Topeka Representative Fred Patton. “It made sure that we could respond to future disasters, but also gave checks and balances to the legislature, and give checks and balances to citizens even at the local level, as well as the state level.”

Patton and House members have been working out differences with their Senate counterparts to figure out a compromise.

“We spent a lot of time last fall getting ready for this,” Patton said. “Then over the last two weeks, we’ve been negotiating pretty much around the clock to try to come up with an agreement.”

The bill also requires current executive orders regarding coronavirus to be reissued or they will expire at the end of this month.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk before it can become law.