Lawmakers vote to extend state of emergency through May 26

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas will remain under a state of emergency for nearly two more weeks.

On Wednesday, the State Finance Council voted to extend the state of emergency for 12 days. It will now run through the end of May 26. It was scheduled to expire at the end of Thursday.

Republican legislators voiced concerns on extending it longer than that. Governor Laura Kelly and two Democratic lawmakers wanted to extend the measure for 30 days.

The Council consists of Gov. Kelly, Senate President Susan Wagle, Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, Senate Ways and Means Committee Chair Carolyn McGinn, Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, and House Appropriations Committee Chair Troy Waymaster.

Members voted 6-3 to extend for an additional 12 days. This date was agreed upon to ensure it was after the Memorial Day holiday.

Lawmakers on the Council said this will give the legislature the option to decide what to do with the state of emergency when they return on May 21.

Whether to extend the state of emergency could have an impact on federal aid, the governor’s executive orders, and the state’s reopening plan.