Lawmakers work to remove spouse exception in sexual battery law

Capitol Bureau

by: , Kansas Capitol Bureau

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Spouses may soon be able to be charged for sexual battery.

It may surprise you, but currently, in Kansas, a husband or wife cannot legally be charged with sexual battery against their spouse.

A bill passed through the Kansas House of Representatives that will remove the spousal exemption from the law. This means anyone can be charged and convicted of sexual abuse regardless of their marital status.

Supporters of the bill hope this will be a significant change for victims.

“The Kansas government is looking out for them and that we acknowledge that struggle and are doing everything we can to make sure they’re fully protected under the law,” said Representative Brett Parker, D-Overland Park.

The bill had bipartisan support in the House and passed 105-15. It will now be referred to a Senate committee and must pass through the full Senate in order to become law.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories