TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With anti-LGBTQ legislation moving through the Kansas legislature, some lawmakers and activist groups are threatening to take legal action.

In a press conference hosted by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Friday, Representative Stephanie Byers, a Democrat from Wichita, joined several other lawmakers from across the nation fighting against similar legislation in their state.

In Kansas, the state Senate passed a bill banning transgender student-athletes from women’s sports. Byers said the ACLU is one organization that’s poised to take legal action should the bill pass into law.

“You can hear the ‘ding, ding’ of the dry cleaning doors opening and closing as attorneys are taking their suits in to get cleaned,” Byers said. “They’re ready for this. They know this is going to come down, and if it does, there’s a legal fight here.”

Byers is the state’s first transgender legislator. She spoke in opposition to the bill during hearings, as lawmakers in the Senate moved forward with their plans to revive the proposal, which was vetoed by the governor last year. In the press conference Wednesday, Byers said the issue is “personal,” as she recounted her own experience.

“I didn’t begin living authentically until 2014,” Byers said. “I was 51-years-old. That’s a long, lonely walk, and no kid needs to have that, not in this day and age.”

Byers explained the law could “very easily” be proven unconstitutional.

“We start looking at the equity issues of it. Why does it only target teams girls and not trans boys?” Byers said. “We can use the Neil Gorsuch application of Bostock — would this be existing ‘but for’ the fact that these people are transgender?”

Other bills that have gained national attention include Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Cathryn Oakley, State Legislative Director for HRC, said the organization is also taking on legal challenges across the U.S. for similar legislation, which she referred to as a “political stunt” from lawmakers.

“This is 100% about these politicians who are craven … who are cowardly … who would rather put the well-being of these kids at risk than miss any opportunity to try to score points with the furthest far-right part of their primary voter base,” Oakley said.

Supporters of the bill have claimed that it’s a protective measure for girls participating in women’s sports, pointing to biological differences that could lead to a competitive disadvantage. However, Byers and other lawmakers participating in the call refuted their arguments, saying that the push is “absolutely” politically motivated.

“When I come in as a trans woman and stand at the well and speak, the 125 members of the Kansas House of legislators gets completely quiet,” Byers said. “They stop moving. They sit down. Because they know … they know when they bring this in, they are stepping on human rights. They understand that, and yet they do it anyway, and then the next day, they have the audacity to come to me and apologize to ask for forgiveness …”

Byers also recalled her personal relationship with Sen. Renee Erickson, R-Wichita, who introduced the bill. She said she went to college with Erickson in the ’80s, and at the time that Byers came out, she said Erickson became an administrator for Wichita Schools.

“And her responses in middle school principal meetings about the possibility of myself walking into her school to recruit kids were such negative things that we see this as an ongoing issue. This is not new in any shape or form. And she is one of the few proponents that really pushes this,” Byers said.

The Senate passed the bill Tuesday with a veto-proof majority, with 27 lawmakers voting in favor of the plan and 12 against.

The bill now moves to the House, where Byers said they’ll “see what happens” when it moves to the floor.

Lawmakers will return to the statehouse Monday to go into conference committees and could take up a number of measures. Byers reiterated her plans to fight against the bill.

“We’ve got to find ways to affirm people,” Byers said. “We’ve gotta find ways to tell people that who you are is perfectly fine and wonderful, and we love you for who you are no matter what.”