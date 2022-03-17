TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans have begun to express concern over potential problems that could occur if Kansas lawmakers legalize medical marijuana.

On Thursday, more people testified to a Senate committee about how they would be impacted by SB 560.

Earlier this week, some had expressed concerns about financial barriers to entry. On Thursday, others had spoken about the business safety side of things and even legal gray areas if lawmakers approved medical marijuana.



“I’m for medical marijuana, and these kids that have seizures here in Kansas should not have to leave Kansas to go to Colorado,” said Jim Ricketts.

Ricketts is just one person who spoke in favor of medical marijuana. He opened up about the injuries he allegedly suffered in a car crash back in 1975 and how his pain never went away. However, Ricketts said medical marijuana gives him some relief.

“Marijuana relaxes me, so I can lay down a try and get a few hours of sleep, and I feel I’m entitled to be able to have a few nights sleep like everybody else,” said Ricketts.

“We would prefer that employers be able to determine their own drug testing policies. Each employer and each industry is different,” said Eric Stafford, speaking on behalf of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.

Stafford and the chamber have a neutral stance on the bill but spoke about companies across the state having more of a say when it comes to drug testing and determining what companies require of their employees.

“It’s going to be an enforcement nightmare like what they’ve seen in Colorado and Oklahoma,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

Easter will testify Friday in Topeka on behalf of the Kansas Sheriffs Association. The law enforcement organization is against medical marijuana becoming law in Kansas as Easter and others feel the bill is under the ruse of a medical bill.

“The proponents are dead set against not being allowed to smoke it, OK why? I thought it was medicine? That’s because you want to get high quicker, plain and simple,” said Easter.

Easter also feels doctors and pharmacists should be the only ones handling medical marijuana if the state is defining it as a medicine. The sheriff also reiterated the fact the drug is still against federal law, and the drug is not FDA approved. That means doctors cannot legally prescribe it. They can only recommend it.

Given the fact that marijuana is still against federal law, there are also questions about banks doing business with medical marijuana companies. KSN reached out to the Kansas Bankers Association about its stance regarding medical marijuana in Kansas. The president and CEO, Doug Wareham, released a statement saying:

“The Kansas Bankers Association (KBA) supports the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Act, which allows banks to serve cannabis-related businesses in states where the activity is legal and clarifies that handling proceeds from their legitimate transactions does not violate federal law.”

That bill passed the U.S. House, but we’re waiting on action from the U.S. Senate.