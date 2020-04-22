Legislative council postpones lawmakers’ return to capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Legislative Coordinating Council (LCC) has voted to postpone the full legislature’s return to the capitol. Originally, the legislature was set to return on April 27.

At the Wednesday morning meeting, the group of legislative leaders discussed if it was safe for lawmakers to return to work at the statehouse. According to the Revisor of Statutes, Gordon Self, 65% of Kansas lawmakers are considered at-risk when it comes to the coronavirus.

The Kansas Constitution says that lawmakers must be in Topeka to discuss bills, but all voting must take place in the House and Senate chambers. It was determined that it was unlikely that social distancing guidelines could be met within the chambers.

House Majority Leader, Dan Hawkins, made a motion to postpone the legislature’s return to a later date. That new date will be set by the Legislative Coordinating Council.

The LCC must meet by May 6, 2020, to discuss the possible return date. The motion passed unanimously, 7-0.

