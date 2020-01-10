Legislative hotline answers questions, just in time for session

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The State Library of Kansas has a toll-free legislative hotline available where people can ask questions about the Legislature, just in time for the start of session on Monday.

The hotline operates year-round, although the calls begin to pick up during session.

“It’s a process that not everybody is familiar with,” said Cindy Roupe, director of reference for the State Library of Kansas. “We’re glad to be able to provide that service.”

People can ask questions about what is happening in the Legislature, who their legislator is and how to contact them, how the legislative procedure works, what a bill number is, and the status of legislation.

Copies of bills can also be sent by mail or email through a request from the hotline.

The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 800-432-3924.

There is also a chat service and email address available for the other times.

