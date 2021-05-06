LIVE: Debate underway in Kansas House on legalizing medical marijuana in the state

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Kansas House is debating a bill that would legalize medical marijuana Thursday morning.

View the Kansas House’ proceedings live below:

Earlier this week, a House committee approved the measure to send it to the full House, a first in Kansas.

The bill known as House Substitute for SB158 cleared the House Committee on Federal and State Affairs in a 12 to 8 vote, according to KSNT’s Capitol Bureau. After receiving some amendments, it was sent to the House floor for discussion.

The bill previously was voted out of committee but did not receive a full discussion on the floor. The bill would need to clear both the House and Senate before the end of this session.

To view the complete bill, click here.