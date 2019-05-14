Local farmers react to new round of tariffs from China

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The stock market fell more than 600 points on Monday, and many are looking at the trade war between China and the United States as the culprit.

Farmers suffered last year after China placed tariffs on their products, now some are concerned that it could get worse.

China added an additional $60 billion in tariffs Monday. This is after the U.S. raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports last week.

Farmers have been at the center of negotiations because China is a big importer of American grains, especially soybeans.

“I really got concerned in January when normally China is aggressively buying it from us, and they weren’t, and so I still have my beans that I wanted to sell in January,” said farmer J.D. Hanna.

Farmers were hoping a trade deal could be reached, but now, it doesn’t seem likely to happen soon.

“Delays in the planting, how wet the weather’s been, many producers have felt the market should be moving higher, and yet we’ve been moving drastically lower, and we can contribute that almost entirely to trade,” said Eric Osterhaus, vice president at Paragon Ag Advisors in Silver Lake.

This time, last year, soybeans were around $10 a bushel. But today, for the first time since 2008, they fell below $8.

“The damage has been done because of uncertainty in the markets,” said Hanna.

Now farmers are pleading to reach a deal.

“Have meetings and get something settled and do away with tariffs cause tariffs are hurting everybody,” said Great Bend farmer Rita Stolz.