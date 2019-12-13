Long-time KSDE employee awarded ‘Kansan of the Year’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dale Dennis has been many things: a teacher, a principal, and the Kansas State Department of Education’s deputy commissioner. Now, he has been named Kansan of the Year for 2019 by the Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas.

Dennis has been with the department for 52 years and said his favorite part is helping others be successful.

“There’s a certain feeling that goes with that, that you helped somebody make a difference,” Dennis said. “But the important thing… it’s a difference in the lives of kids.”

When he initially received the call telling him about the award, Dennis said he was shocked.

During his time working for the department, he has helped increase graduation rates and support low-income students, said Dennis.

Before working for the department, Dennis was a high school teacher and then a principal.

“My years in public schools as well as in this department… you hope you made a difference in the lives of somebody else in a positive way,” Dennis said.

Dennis thanked the governors, legislatures, State Board of Education members and department staff that he has worked with during his career.