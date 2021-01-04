Lynn Rogers takes oath as state treasurer, announces staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lynn Rogers took the oath of office on Monday to become Kansas’ next state treasurer.

The office became vacant Jan. 2, when Republican State Treasurer Jake LaTurner stepped down to take the eastern Kansas seat in the U.S. House.

Rogers said he will seek a full, four-year term in 2022. Rogers left banking after winning a Kansas Senate seat in 2016.

Rogers also announced that joining him in the office are Lauren Tice Miller, who will serve as the assistant state treasurer; Lucas Peterson, who will serve as special assistant to the state treasurer; and Kyle Freese, who will serve as communications coordinator.

In December, Rogers said Thursday that he hopes to expand state programs designed to help farmers and prospective homeowners obtain low-interest loans.