Medicaid expansion bill in Kansas: Lawmakers less than a week away from deciding next steps

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawmakers are less than a week away from deciding what do with a Medicaid expansion bill. Senators in the Public Health and Welfare Committee are debating the proposal.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment estimates expanding Medicaid could cost over $1 billion a year.

The federal government would pay for 90% of that, leaving the state to pay more than $100 million.

Some lawmakers worry that the Affordable Care Act will be eliminated – leaving the state to pick up the rest of the tab without a backup plan in place.

“We know in most governmental institutions when you do something quickly, you don’t get it right — oftentimes there are major problems,” said Senator Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, Chair of the Senate Public Health & Welfare Committee. “I think we want to sit back and say if it’s determined unconstitutional, we’re going to pause and then see what happens and how we go forward” he added.

The plan is to have the committee vote on the expansion bill next Tuesday. If passed, it would head to the full Senate.

