Medical experts warn of second coronavirus wave as Kansas begins reopening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Kelly’s plan to reopen Kansas went into effect on Monday. Now, restaurants and stores are beginning to welcome customers back in most counties across the state. But new projections from health experts are showing that, because so many people are going out, we could actually see another wave of coronavirus cases as soon as June.

Doctors from the University of Kansas Health System say that, despite businesses reopening, the virus threat hasn’t gone away and should be taken seriously.

“Which is why we’re sending out the messaging as strongly as we are, to really be cautious when you’re going in to crowded areas where there are a lot of people, to wear masks,” explained Dr. Joseph LeMaster, Public Health Officer for Johnson County.

Doctors say things are not back to normal yet. They are urging Kansans to continue following health and safety guidelines. This includes:

