Gov. Kelly urges legislature to support Medicaid expansion as Missouri joins Colorado, Nebraska, and Oklahoma in approving coverage

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is urging the legislature to support Medicaid expansion

On Tuesday, Missouri voted to expand Medicaid health care coverage. Voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment to expand the government health insurance program to thousands more low-income adults.

Missouri is the 38th state to approve Medicaid expansion under former President Barack Obama’s federal health care law.

Missouri Republicans have fought efforts to increase eligibility for the program for years. That pushed supporters to put it to a public vote.

Missouri’s Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and it’s income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.

The following statement is from Governor Laura Kelly regarding the passage of Medicaid expansion in Missouri:

“Last night, Missourians voted to join our neighbors in Colorado, Nebraska, and Oklahoma to become the 39th state to expand Medicaid. Every single Kansas voter must ask themselves why, year after year, Republican leadership in the Legislature has blocked expansion. “Their obstruction has left 150,000 Kansans without access to healthcare during a global health crisis. They have forfeited $4 billion Kansas taxpayer dollars. They have rejected 13,000 new jobs that we could bring to Kansas. “Republican leadership in the Legislature must stop playing politics with Kansans’ lives and support Medicaid expansion.” Gov. Laura Kelly

