More coronavirus tests leading to more positive cases in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas could be near the peak of new coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, Kansas saw its highest number of new cases reported.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is expanding the amount of testing it’s doing, which could be making the number of cases spike.

People no longer must have a fever or a cough to be tested by the department. KDHE Secretary Lee Norman said there have been positive cases where a person wasn’t showing those two symptoms. But people still need to be showing at least two symptoms to be tested.

Norman announced an increase in testing materials like swabs are allowing more tests to be conducted. He said the state lab now has the ability to run 1,000 tests per day.

The increase in testing could slightly push back when the the state hits the peak number of new cases.

“We expect to see a decrease in the number of new cases, even though for a while we’re going to see a bit of an increase, I still think we’re going to see it going down,” Norman said. “We’re actually seeing a general plateauing off now, to slightly drifting down. We’re not quite enough days into yet to know that for sure.”

Norman said he believes that there is coronavirus in every county in the state, and more testing will show this. Currently, only two-thirds of the counties in the state have a positive case.