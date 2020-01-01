More than $20 million awarded to help victims of crimes in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Kelly announced Tuesday more than $20 million are being dispersed to 65 Kansas organizations to help victims of crime.

The Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) grant money goes toward services like crisis intervention, legal support, safety planning, counseling, transitional housing and other services. For many organizations, especially those in rural areas, this money keeps the doors open.

“If this funding were not available, it would mean that we couldn’t offer the services that we offer to the communities,” said Kathleen Marker, CEO of YWCA Northeast Kansas. “We see an increase or uptick in just violence in our community when folks aren’t getting the support that they need.”

The YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment provides resources for women in domestic violence situations. The YWCA received a VOCA grant and will use the money for retaining counselors, therapists, and other specialists. Marker also says the money will help women and families in need to find new housing and afford bills through their transition.

In a statement Governor Kelly said, “Grants for programs that assist victims and survivors of crime are so critical to Kansans. No one should have to go through this process alone. These grants will help fund the programs that victims and survivors can access during tragic situations.”

Money for the grants is generated from criminal fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalties and special assessments collected by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal courts and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Find the full list of VOCA grant recipients below:

2020 VOCA Grant Awards County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $318,625 Barton Barton County Attorney’s Office $41,475 Barton Family Crisis Center $551,903 Butler Butler County Attorney’s Office $38,497 Butler Family Life Center $92,000 Butler Sunlight Child Advocacy Center $214,845 Butler Tri-County CASA $56,169 Cloud North Central Kansas CASA $57,403 Crawford Children’s Advocacy Center $61,780 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $340,490 Douglas Douglas County District Attorney’s Office $47,283 Douglas The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center $286,592 Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $471,158 Ellis Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $593,540 Finney Family Crisis Services $358,252 Finney Spirit of the Plains, CASA $30,671 Ford CASA-Children Worth Saving $45,291 Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $146,647 Ford Ford County Attorney’s Office $182,709 Ford Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center $110,435 Ford Santa Fe Trail Community Corrections $25,094 Geary CASA of the 8th Judicial District $19,231 Harvey CASA: A Voice for Children $50,569 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $813,597 Harvey Heart to Heart $93,097 Jackson Jackson County Sheriff’s Office $79,134 Johnson CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties $157,048 Johnson Johnson County District Attorney’s Office $157,731 Johnson SAFEHOME $1,484,260 Johnson Sunflower House $582,830 Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $196,417 Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $177,243 Lyon SOS $572,465 Reno BrightHouse $426,007 Riley Crisis Center $275,416 Riley Kansas State University $322,687 Riley Riley County Police Department $74,555 Riley Sunflower CASA Project $210,675 Saline Child Advocacy & Parenting Services $140,482 Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $859,704 Saline Saint Francis Community and Residential Services $80,689 Scott Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center $680,760 Sedgwick CAC of Sedgwick County $715,965 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $399,096 Sedgwick City of Wichita Police Department $171,398 Sedgwick City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office $120,649 Sedgwick Roots & Wings CASA $87,310 Sedgwick Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office $70,926 Sedgwick StepStone $222,511 Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $647,676 Sedgwick Wichita Children’s Home $396,022 Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $704,650 Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $304,146 Shawnee City of Topeka Police Department $63,911 Shawnee Disability Rights Center of Kansas $438,840 Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections $606,604 Shawnee Kansas Legal Services $780,384 Shawnee LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center $69,725 Shawnee Mothers Against Drunk Driving $160,593 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $542,992 Wyandotte Foster Adopt Connect $299,838 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $753,670 Wyandotte Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault $881,277 Wyandotte The Family Conservancy $187,358 Wyandotte Unified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept. $369,564 TOTAL $20,520,561

