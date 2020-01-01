More than $20 million awarded to help victims of crimes in Kansas

Breaking News
Capitol Bureau

by: Korinne Griffith

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Kelly announced Tuesday more than $20 million are being dispersed to 65 Kansas organizations to help victims of crime.

The Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) grant money goes toward services like crisis intervention, legal support, safety planning, counseling, transitional housing and other services. For many organizations, especially those in rural areas, this money keeps the doors open.

“If this funding were not available, it would mean that we couldn’t offer the services that we offer to the communities,” said Kathleen Marker, CEO of YWCA Northeast Kansas. “We see an increase or uptick in just violence in our community when folks aren’t getting the support that they need.”

The YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment provides resources for women in domestic violence situations. The YWCA received a VOCA grant and will use the money for retaining counselors, therapists, and other specialists. Marker also says the money will help women and families in need to find new housing and afford bills through their transition.

In a statement Governor Kelly said, “Grants for programs that assist victims and survivors of crime are so critical to Kansans. No one should have to go through this process alone. These grants will help fund the programs that victims and survivors can access during tragic situations.”

Money for the grants is generated from criminal fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalties and special assessments collected by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal courts and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Find the full list of VOCA grant recipients below:

2020 VOCA Grant Awards
CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
AllenHope Unlimited$318,625
BartonBarton County Attorney’s Office$41,475
BartonFamily Crisis Center$551,903
ButlerButler County Attorney’s Office$38,497
ButlerFamily Life Center$92,000
ButlerSunlight Child Advocacy Center$214,845
ButlerTri-County CASA$56,169
CloudNorth Central Kansas CASA$57,403
CrawfordChildren’s Advocacy Center$61,780
CrawfordSafehouse Crisis Center$340,490
DouglasDouglas County District Attorney’s Office$47,283
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center$286,592
DouglasThe Willow Domestic Violence Center$471,158
EllisOptions:  Domestic & Sexual Violence Services$593,540
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$358,252
FinneySpirit of the Plains, CASA$30,671
FordCASA-Children Worth Saving$45,291
FordCrisis Center of Dodge City$146,647
FordFord County Attorney’s Office$182,709
FordMeadowlark House Child Advocacy Center$110,435
FordSanta Fe Trail Community Corrections$25,094
GearyCASA of the 8th Judicial District$19,231
HarveyCASA:  A Voice for Children$50,569
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$813,597
HarveyHeart to Heart$93,097
JacksonJackson County Sheriff’s Office$79,134
JohnsonCASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties$157,048
JohnsonJohnson County District Attorney’s Office$157,731
JohnsonSAFEHOME$1,484,260
JohnsonSunflower House$582,830
LeavenworthAlliance Against Family Violence$196,417
LeavenworthFirst Judicial District CASA Association$177,243
LyonSOS$572,465
RenoBrightHouse$426,007
RileyCrisis Center$275,416
RileyKansas State University$322,687
RileyRiley County Police Department$74,555
RileySunflower CASA Project$210,675
SalineChild Advocacy & Parenting Services$140,482
SalineDomestic Violence Association of Central Kansas$859,704
SalineSaint Francis Community and Residential Services$80,689
ScottWestern Kansas Child Advocacy Center$680,760
SedgwickCAC of Sedgwick County$715,965
SedgwickCatholic Charities, Harbor House$399,096
SedgwickCity of Wichita Police Department$171,398
SedgwickCity of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office$120,649
SedgwickRoots & Wings CASA$87,310
SedgwickSedgwick County Sheriff’s Office$70,926
SedgwickStepStone$222,511
SedgwickWichita Area Sexual Assault Center$647,676
SedgwickWichita Children’s Home$396,022
SedgwickWichita Family Crisis Center$704,650
SewardLiberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services$304,146
ShawneeCity of Topeka Police Department$63,911
ShawneeDisability Rights Center of Kansas$438,840
ShawneeKansas Department of Corrections$606,604
ShawneeKansas Legal Services$780,384
ShawneeLifeHouse Child Advocacy Center$69,725
ShawneeMothers Against Drunk Driving$160,593
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment$542,992
WyandotteFoster Adopt Connect$299,838
WyandotteFriends of Yates$753,670
WyandotteMetropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault$881,277
WyandotteThe Family Conservancy$187,358
WyandotteUnified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept.$369,564
 TOTAL$20,520,561

