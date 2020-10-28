More than 200 employers join Kansasworks Virtual Job Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair kicked off today, with more than 200 employers participating in the event.

The virtual fair will allow job seekers to live chat with employers across the state through computers and mobile devices.

Event officials say it’s a way for Kansans to connect with top employers in their area, while practicing social distancing.

“Being able to complete not only the job search, but the application and the interview all online, it’s really the way of the future. It’s where things were heading anyway, eventually. And, this way, you don’t have to risk your health while you’re landing a job,” says Curtis Jones, Virtual Fair Coordinator for Area 2, in Topeka.

Virtual Fair Event Coordinator for Area 2, Curtis Jones, explains website use for job seekers

Jones shows dropdown menu for employer’s site during event; the menu includes link for job listings and downloading important documents

Job seekers can chat with recruiters after clicking Chat button, located on the bottom right of every employer’s page

The website also provides links to the employer’s company page and career site

The Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Local Workforce Development Boards, moved its statewide job fairs online this year to eliminate public health risks associated with mass gatherings, and as a way to continue to provide job opportunities and maintain a ready workforce for Kansas businesses.

On average, more than 1200 participants in the online event each month, since the first event took place in May.

The website lists several employers split up into six areas across the state. When you click on an employer, you’ll be provided with a menu, where you can access the job listings, upload your resume, and chat with recruiters. The website is active 24 hours a day, which means people can log on and upload documents to send to employers at any time.

Some of the organizations participating in this year’s fair are government agencies, like the Kansas Department of Revenue and the Department of Commerce. Other employers include Amazon, Lowes, and FedEx.

The virtual fair will run from now to October 29.

Click here to register for the Virtual Job Fair.

The final fair of the year will be held December 8-9.