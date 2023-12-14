TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After the Kansas electronic court system management has been down for more than two months, the system is slowly getting restored.

The Kansas judicial branch is beginning a “phased restoration” process to get district courts across the state access to the eCourt management system, according to a press release from the Kansas Judicial Branch. This week, some district courts across the state will regain access, some will get access as early as next week, and one court won’t get access until the beginning of 2024. This comes after the online court system experienced some difficulties on Oct. 12.

“Restoring our district court case management system is a much-anticipated milestone in our recovery plan, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said. “When a court regains access to the case management system, it starts another critical phase in our restoration—updating information.”

As the courts get access to the system, it could take several weeks for the courts to show the case events and filings while the system was down, according to the press release.

“We renew our request for everyone’s patience as we work through our multiphase recovery,” Luckert said.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 13, the ninth and 23rd districts have regained access. The eighth, 13th and 27th districts are scheduled to regain access by Friday. On Monday, Dec. 18, the third district, Shawnee County, along with the 12th, 17th, and 19th districts, are scheduled to get access, according to the press release. Johnson County is expected to get the Kansas eCourt management system up and running again in 2024.