New commemorative plaque approved for Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A state committee has agreed to replace a plaque commemorating the completion of the Kansas Capitol renovation that named only former Gov. Sam Brownback with a plaque bearing the names of four governors involved in the project.

The original plaque was installed during a dedication ceremony in 2014 after the $325 million project was completed.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the renovation project began in 1999 and ended in 2014, when Brownback was governor.

The new privately-financed plaque approved by the Capitol Preservation Committee will include the names of Govs. Bill Graves, Kathleen Sebelius, Mark Parkinson and Brownback. It also names the contractor, architects and the former director of legislative administrative services.

Senate Majority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat, said he pushed for the new plaque because the original was not inclusive.

