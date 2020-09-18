New federal bill would extend Daylight Saving Time until November 2021 due to pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People might not have to worry about changing their clocks because of daylight saving time if two Florida senators get their way.

Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have introduced a bill that would keep Daylight Saving Time, which we are currently in, in place until November of 2021.

That means it would save you from having to change your clocks twice, both falling back in November and springing forward in March.

Supporters said people don’t need another thing to worry about during the coronavirus outbreak. They said keeping Daylight Saving Time year-round would give people more of a chance to enjoy the sun, money could be saved on energy, and some studies show people’s health and performance at work would improve.

The topic is a familiar one in Kansas government.

Augusta Representative Kristey Williams has proposed two bills in the past two years that would stop clocks from changing, but neither was put to a vote. You can view them here and here.

“It costs Americans a lot of money and productivity, it is a nuisance on top of that,” Williams said.

She said this federal bill would be a good test run to see how people react to the change.

“Considering some of the struggles many Americans are facing, especially some of the struggles that relate to mental health and stress that’s associated with the pandemic, then I can absolutely see how taking this one great nuisance off the table that creates even more stress,” Williams said.

The federal bill would have to be passed by the Senate, House and signed by the President.